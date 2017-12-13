Karen Gillan Did The ‘Jumanji’ Premiere

It’s 2017 and nothing should shock you anymore except maybe Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is apparently a good movie. Karen Gillan is in that movie. This is her at the premiere in Hollywood. In spite of being a redhead and so white she’s see through, Karen Gillan is pretty hot. She’s also like 8 feet tall I feel. I thought she was hot before you when I used to watch Dr. Who, so that makes me cooler than you or however that works when people say things like that.