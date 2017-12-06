Jessica Chastain’s Game Did The ‘Molly’s Game’ Premiere In Madrid

I haven’t seen Molly’s Game, so somebody let me know if it has a scene where Jessica Chastain walks on a red carpet at some event. That movie would be called Cleavage Game haha I kid, but seriously, she has nice breasts. Hopefully that’s okay to say in this environment. I know her body isn’t a commodity and she has smart brain and she’s a very talented actor and whatnot, but boobs are great. Everyone likes them. Boobs are gender neutral in their ability to be liked and stuff. Boobs. Say it with me.