Jason Priestley Punched Harvey Weinstein In The Face In 1995

For people who don’t know, in the 90s, Beverly Hills 90210 was every CW show in one times like a million. Jason Priestley was the star of that show. And Jason Priestley just admitted to punching Harvey Weinstein in the face at Miramax’s 1995 Golden Globes party.

Heartbreaking….wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay — tara strong (@tarastrong) December 15, 2017

Of course there is more to the story… ‘95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said “ what are you doing?” I said “ you told me leave, I’m leaving” — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I didn’t say you had to leave” he replied. “You just told me to leave… right over there” I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says “why don’t we go outside and talk about this”. That was all I needed to hear, — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I’m not going anywhere with you” I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party… — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

I guess this was probably why Priestley was supposed to be the breakout star of the show in the 90s and now you have to Google “who is Jason Priestley?” in 2017. Obviously, he didn’t punch Harvey Weinstein to defend a woman’s honor, but the point of the story here is Harvey Weinstein was cracked in the jaw at his own party. #repspect

Recap: One guy in this video punched Harvey Weinstein in his face, one guy got Megan Fox pregnant three times, and one is in all the Sharknado movies.