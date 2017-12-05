Irina Shayk Did The 2017 Fashion Awards

I need you guys to prepare yourselves, because this isn’t a post about rape allegations or movie or show being cancelled because of rape allegations. This post isn’t even about rape in general. Something to be thankful for in 2017. This post is about Irina Shayk, who is Russian, and may or may not have interfered in our election and compromised her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, into becoming an unwitting Russian agent even after he killed all those terrorists in American Sniper. He is now a traitor to our democracy. Why isn’t the mainstream media covering this? Won’t don’t they want us to know?