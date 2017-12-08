Emily Sears Has A Calendar

It’s 2017 and Instagram models are still making calendars for some reason. Emily Sears now has one. I assume it’s not a productivity app. She announced the calendar on Instagram, but I didn’t include the caption because I don’t want to be that involved in the promotion of this thing. If you want to save money and want an actual calendar, just go to her Instagram and print off 12 pictures and make you one. That would probably be the best option in this economy.

If Saudi Arabia was smart, they’d make their woman robot look like Emily Sears and sell them in America and Japan. They’re pretty weird of over there, too.