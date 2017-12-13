Emily Ratajkowski Is In A Thong

Dude, what happened to Roy Moore? He rode in on a horse and hated gay and black people and everything. Thought for sure he’d have Alabama locked up. I guess the whole pedo thing was a big turn off to everyone except white evangelical Christians. Wild. As a liberal, I hope the Democrats cheering this on realize they can’t run against a racist, pedo every time and know that Doug Jones only won because he doesn’t like fondling 14-year-olds at the mall and not because his ideology won hearts and minds. Oh yeah, here’s Emily Ratajkowski in a thong on Instagram. She should let Doug Jones hit.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:25pm PST