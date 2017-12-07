Demi Lovato Has A Problem With TIME’s Person Of The Year

There’s really nothing more on brand for Demi Lovato than going on Twitter and shitting on something positive or telling somebody what they should be doing then deleting the tweets later and asking why you think what she tweeted was news because there’s bigger things people should be worried about. So, naturally, she has a take on 2017 TIME’s Person Of The Year.

I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

We can assume she’s talking about Taylor Swift here. Or Nicki Minaj. Or any other person she’s passive aggressively shaded on Twitter.

Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

Valid point (the runner-up was Donald Trump).

To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017

I men, they were on the cover, but still. “It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news.” I don’t know what that means. Maybe people who hang around Demi Lovato know. I love Demi, because if she wasn’t famous and had to seem normal, she’d be tweeting about how everyone in Congress are humanoid lizards and how Amazon Echo can read your mind WAKE UP SHEEPLE.