I’ve been hearing “Danny Masterson violently raped four women in the 2000s” about as long as I’ve been doing this site, and during the great rapist/perv purge of 2017, Danny Masterson’s name came up once again (there was also a LAPD investigation March. It has since “stalled“). Netflix has since faced pressure to fire Masterson from their show The Ranch, but unlike Kevin Spacey and Louis CK, they were like “whatever“. As recent as yesterday, sources claimed Netflix hadn’t taken any action because they didn’t believe Masterson’s accusers. That all changed today (per Daily Beast):

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” read a statement from a Netflix spokesperson. According to a Netflix spokesperson, who spoke to The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity, Masterson will appear in the ten episodes of The Ranch that are being released on Netflix this month, as well as numerous episodes released in 2018—he simply won’t appear in any episodes going forward.

Man, Danny Masterson finally has something to say about this. He released a statement through his lawyer.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said in a statement via his rep obtained by PEOPLE. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

Damn, Scientology is slippin. What’s the point of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to a pyramid scheme religion if they can’t even protect you from rape charges? Masterson out here thinking he’s in the Catholic Church on Congress. If you wanted to rape somebody and get away with it, you picked the wrong profession, Danny. Also, why is there a show starring Asthon Kutcher and Danny Masterson in 2017? I don’t get it.

