Bryan Singer Sued For Raping A 17-Year-Old Dude In 2003

Earlier this month, director Bryan Singer was directing the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, then just left one day and didn’t come back. Then the production shut down “due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.” Then Singer got fired. Then Singer said he was trying to take of his sick mother. The studio was like, yeah ok. Four days later, Singer is hit with a lawsuit for sexually assaulting a teenager in 2003.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Singer was on a yacht in the Seattle area back in 2003 … a yacht owned by wealthy tech investor, Lester Waters. The suit claims it was a party populated by young gay males, including the plaintiff, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman. The suit claims Singer offered to take Guzman, who was 17 at the time, on a tour of the yacht. When they got to one of the rooms, the suit alleges Singer thrust his body on Guzman, forced him to the floor, shoved Guzman’s face against his crotch and demanded he perform oral sex. The suit claims Singer pulled out his penis, smacked Guzman in the face with it and forced it into his mouth. Guzman claims he pleaded with Singer to stop, but he kept going … causing him to choke. The suit goes on to allege Singer then forcibly performed oral sex on Guzman. Guzman says he again pleaded with Singer to stop, to no avail. He says Singer then forcibly anally penetrated him, all while ignoring Guzman’s pleas.

This makes the fourth time Bryan Singer has been sued for sexually assaulting or doing weird shit with teenage boys, and let’s not forget Singer’s infamous pool parties with barely legal, naked twinks.

I guess his mother is okay now, because he lawyers immediately released a statement denying the allegations (per People):

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now. Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.”

So basically, Bryan Singer was directing the Queen movie, heard about the allegations, then left a hole in the set like Wile E. Coyote to run to his lawyer. Also, his show The Gifted sucks. Runaways is far superior has more likeable characters.