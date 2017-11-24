Tomi Lahren Has The Worst Take Of 2017

It’s no secret that I would like to hate fuck Tomi Lahren, and it’s really no secret that she’s super dumb. Unlike liberals who actively try to get people fired for expressing their views, conservative claim they love the freedom only American can provide, then shit themselves when somebody, you know, expresses that freedom. If you’re just willfully dense and don’t know what Colin Kaepernick and hundreds of other NFL players are protesting by now, I really don’t have the time or patience to tell you. But yeah, next time you’re at a NFL game, stand for the national anthem. You’ll be just like the soldiers who stormed the beach at Normandy or something. Because the national anthem only applies to soldiers and nobody else and the only people allowed to have the flag in soldiers. If you buy a flag and have never served, you hate America.