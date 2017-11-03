‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is Expected To Make $400M By Sunday

Thor: Ragnarok came out yesterday and already has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, because critics obviously don’t like forced Christ metaphors and super dark movies where Aquaman surfs on the Batmobile in front of a green screen. They’re dumb.

Marvel Studios’ latest film, Thor: Ragnarok, is projected to gross over $400 million worldwide by Sunday. Anticipation is ramping up in the final few days before Ragnarok goes wide with fans around the world eager to see what is next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third installment in Chris Hemsworth’s solo franchise has so far only debuted in half of the international markets, and it is already performing well. The movie earned over $100 million internationally last weekend in its debut, setting the stage nicely for the full global launch this weekend.

I, for one, and completely shocked that when people look around at the world that they want to go so see a movie that makes them laugh instead of a miserable and depressing movie about two psychos who fight for no reason then talk about their moms because the screenwriter wrote himself into a corner.