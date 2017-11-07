Taylor Swift Is Suing A Blog With 225 Twitter Followers

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Taylor Swift unleashes her massive legal team to remove a post or story that paints her in a negative light. I know. Hard to believe. This time, it’s the site PopFront and their article, “Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation“. A tad too long for my tastes, but you get the idea. PopFront has 225 Twitter followers.

The article basically says Taylor Swift is an idol of the alt-right and white supremacists, then it goes completely off the fucking rails talking about eugenics and WWII, then it says Taylor Swift needs to denounce white supremacy and stuff like that. Anyway, her lawyers sent a letter to the site calling it “defamatory” and if the article wasn’t removed, “Ms. Swift is prepared to proceed with litigation”. The ACLU posted the letter, so you can read it in full there.

I mention the ACLU, because apparently the owner of PopFront contacted them then they fired a response back to Swift’s lawyers:

Ms. Herning and PopFront will not in any way accede to your attempt to suppress their constitutionally protected speech. The blog post is a mix of core political speech and critical commentary; it discusses current politics in this country, the recent rise of white supremacy, and the fact that some white supremacists have apparently embraced Ms. Swift, along with a critical interpretation of some of Ms. Swift’s music, lyrics, and videos. Much of the blog post is devoted to a discussion of the current resurgence of white supremacy and the fact that at least some white supremacists have tried to co-opt Ms. Swift and her music to serve their own ugly, racist purposes. Another section of it discusses the history of the eugenics movement in this country and that movement’s continuing ill effects. All of this is core political speech that cannot possibly be defamatory because it is not even about Ms. Swift.

Then they dropped this pettiness that even Taylor Swift had to appreciate on some level:

Criticism is never pleasant, but a celebrity has to shake it off, even if the critique may damage her reputation.

As expected, the worst Taylor Swift stan and her period panty sniffer, Joseph Kahn, went to great lengths to show Taylor Swift how much he wants to put it in her butt.

People that accuse Taylor of supporting white supremacists: YOU’RE A BUNCH OF FUCKING IDIOTS. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017

Let’s remember there’s one major recording artist who has publicly endorsed a white supremacist. pic.twitter.com/KYT1Gzzc0W — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017

LOL, bro. Chill. It’s not that serious. You’re never gonna get up in there. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is refusing to stream “Reputation”. And ONTD has compiled a list of bloggers and journalists who shared their “I too received a letter from Swift’s lawyers over some dumb shit” stories. What a fucking nightmare this chick is. Wait, no. I’m sorry. She seems like a sheer delight with plenty of self-awareness and isn’t crushing the tiki torch that’s stuck up her ass as we speak.