Hours after the track list of Reputation leaked online, Taylor Swift posted the track list of Reputation online. Not sure what “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” is about, but I assume it isn’t about sex. Taylor Swift seems like she needs throw pillows and to control the thermostat before she has sex. In other Taylor Swift news, her lawyers are sending out takedown notices to people posting album artwork. She also thinks Joe Alwyn “could definitely be the one“. So when they eventually break up, Joseph Kahn will send a “wyd?” text that’ll be left on read and she’ll release a new album.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST