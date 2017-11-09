NOT MY CHLOE! Sorry. Smallville‘s Allison Mack (who played Chloe) has reportedly been brainwashed into a horrific sex slave cult run by Keith Raniere. The cult is called NXIVM and you can read about that fucked up shit here. According to the cult’s former publicist, Mack is second in command and recruits “younger” women for Keith Raniere to brand and rape. Per The Sun:

The Smallville star orders her “slaves” to sleep with cult leader Keith Raniere, starve themselves for 12 hours a day and hand over naked pictures every month…SMALLVILLE star Allison Mack has recruited as many as 25 women into the terrifying NXIVM slave cult, according to the group’s former publicist. The actress has allegedly been brainwashed by cult leader Keith Raniere to recruit “slaves” into a secretive cult where they are forcibly branded with her initials and ordered to follow her commands 24 hours a day, Frank Parlato told Sun Online. The cult is called DOS, believed to be short for “dominus obsequious sororium” – Latin for the “master over the slave women”, and is the dark side of so-called “self-help” group NXIVM, according to Parlato – who was the first to lift the the lid on the cult’s sordid activities on his website The Frank Report. In one shocking email seen by Sun Online, slaves are told to fast for 12 hours a day, take cold showers and perform a “daily act to honour” their master. The email tells followers they must refrain from eating for “12 hours from the last time you have anything other than water w. lemon or black tea w. lemon + honey (sparkling water is ok)”.

Mack hasn’t been in anything recently, because this schedule and diet she’s on takes up most of her time when she’s not on her Sex Slave Go app.

While Mack, who appeared as Clark Kent’s sidekick in the TV show Smallville, is allegedly a “master” in the cult. But she still must allegedly obey leader Raniere and is also ordered to find bed partners for him, run 40 miles a week and keep a strict diet to stay as skinny as possible. Parlato told Sun Online: “Allison is both a victim and a perpetrator. She is a victim because she has been brainwashed by Raniere and she is his ‘slave’. “So she has to run 40 miles a week and keep a strict 500 to 800 calorie a day diet. “But she has also recruited many women to this cult. “Before he had good looking women surrounding him somewhat but what she did is use her glamour and celebrity to take it up a notch.

Women can’t even be happy for each other even when they’re brainwashed and being raped.

“One of things that is a terrible concept to Allison is that she is ordered to find Raniere bed partners and she is conflicted because she really wants to be with him. “I’ve had women who have escaped the cult tell me that they are told to sleep with Raniere and Allison gets really jealous about it – and they tell her ‘Look I’m doing what I’m told – I don’t even want to have sex with him I’m forced to’.”

Here’s a video of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack doing an interview. I really don’t know the context of this or why it’s happening, but you can legit see her being brainwashed by this dipshit before your very eyes.

Like what the fuck is going on in Canada? Where’s Justin Trudeau? He needs to put on his pink t-shirt that says “Feminist” on it that he uses for photo ops and go handle this. And where the hell is Kristin Kreuk? If she’s in the cult I’ll rescue her myself. Then we’d have a nice dinner and see where it goes. No pressure.