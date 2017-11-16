Nicki Minaj Didn’t Break The Internet

Kinda naked women don’t break the Internet anymore, because it’s usually broken by Trump tweets and telecom monopolies who keep data speeds trapped in a tower like Rapunzel. But Nicki Minaj tried, I guess. I was gonna post this yesterday, but I was waiting for more pics to come out because nobody cared and I realized Minaj wouldn’t be able to let it go. I was right. She dropped more pics on her photoshoot with Paper Magazine on her Instagram. I downloaded them. Not sure if knowing Minaj wants to have sex with herself and lick her own asshole is supposed to be shocking. Like, we kinda already knew that, right? Cool cool.