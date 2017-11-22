Nick Carter Accused Of Raping Dream’s Melissa Schuman

In a horrifically graphic and detailed blog post, Melissa Schuman, former member of the girlband Dream, claims Nick Carter raped her at a party in his apartment in 2002. Schulman was 18 at the time and a virgin who was saving herself for her future husband.

He went to his computer and started to play the music he was working on, he turned off the light and we sat there in the computer light listening to his new stuff. And naturally we started to kiss. He was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative christian values. I was vocal about this. Everyone knew about this, including those who repped me. Now this is where things take a turn and gets graphic. I want to warn you that what I will be disclosing next describes graphic, violent sexual behavior. Please continue reading at your own discretion.

And, man, it really does describe it. You can read it for yourself at the link above, but I’ll skip ahead to the other trauma victims have to face when crimes like this happen.

I never did another showcase again after that and I quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist. I was broken. I was tired. I was traumatized. I told my therapist. I told my family. I told my friends. I have a plethora of people who can attest that I eventually became open vocal about my experience, i’ve just never had the platform to come out publicly. When the news broke about the gross accusations of Harvey Weinstein, many of my friends and family asked me if I wanted to come forward with my story. I said no. So many years later, the idea of reliving and re-writing the events that were traumatic, something that I have worked so diligently to heal from is painful. I did however promise that if another victim ever came forward I would then feel the responsibility to show my support by sharing my story.

And before the “she’s just doing this for attention” comments roll in:

Let me ask this simple question. Who the hell wants to be famous for being raped? I certainly don’t want to be “known” for this. I never wanted anybody to know about my story. I wanted to lock it in a box in my mind and let the memories slowly suffocate as time went on. I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story. We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared. I believe you. I stand with you and together I hope we can bring light to things that have been lost in the darkness for so long.

I really don’t have anything to add here except Aaron Carter doesn’t seem so bad now.