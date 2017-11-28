Meghan Markle Is Officially The Hottest Princess Of All Time
Unlike his lame ass brother (Prince William) who is pumping out babies with his plain white toast cousin (Katie Middleton), Prince Harry officially got engaged to a piece of seasoned chicken yesterday, making Meghan Markle the hottest princess of all time. Remember that time people kept saying Pippa Middleton had a great ass? Haha, that was fun. Pippa probably won’t pose next to Meghan in pictures. Before you say “Princess Diana was hot!”, I mean, she was cute. Probably not so much anymore. Anyway, it’s been a pretty bad week for white supremacists. So click through these pics and see why Prince Harry has a permanent grin on his face.