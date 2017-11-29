Matt Lauer didn’t get fired on his day off, he got fired live on the air this morning on Today for “inappropriate sexual misconduct.” NBC does not play that shit.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Apparently, Lauer sexually assaulted an NBC staffer during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014. Per Page Six:

An NBC insider said Lauer’s alleged victim complained to HR on Monday: “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

Like, how hard is it to keep your damn hands to yourself? Honestly? If you’re not dating a chick or if she’s never been cool with you grabbing her ass before then, don’t grab it. It’s really not that difficult. Go home and jerk off like the rest of us. I’ll wait to fully congratulate NBC, because they still might hire Al Franken as Lauer’s replacement.