The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Is Here

The trailer for the 4,783rd Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War, dropped this morning and it has all the Avengers from all the other movies in it. I guess that’s cool. I’ve watched it twice and it looks okay. It’s not DC, so at least I’ll be able to expect a coherent story and CG that doesn’t look like a 1996 video game. Will I care about anybody involved when they fight a giant, purple Josh Brolin? Probably not. But Captain America has a beard now and that means he’s edgy or something. Anyway, this movie will make a billion dollars and the Justice League sequel will be exactly like this but worse, so let’s all wait for that.