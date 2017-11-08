Mariah Carey‘s former security guard, Michael Anello, is preparing to sue her over claims of sexual harassment and constantly referring to him as Nazi skinhead and white supremacist. Really bad news for Hillary Clinton supporters on Twitter. Per TMZ:

Mariah Carey’s former security company has threatened to sue her … and the guy who owns the company says she constantly humiliated him by referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist. Michael Anello’s lawyer has prepared a draft of a lawsuit, claiming his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017 and got stiffed on the balance to the tune of $221,329.51. Anello claims he was promised another 2 years which would add $511,000 to the tab. Anello says Mariah humiliated him and his colleague by referring to them as members of the hate groups. Anello also claims Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

Apparently every famous and powerful sexual predator has the same opening move.

The draft lawsuit also makes allegations of sexual harassment, claiming she committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” Anello claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.

This is pretty awful. But let me make this about me for a second. My Christmas playlist is now ruined.