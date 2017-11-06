Margot Robbie Will Probably Win An Oscar

Margot Robbie is so hot that if she wants to be taken seriously as an actor and win an Oscar is to make herself ugly. There’s only three ways to win an Oscar: make yourself a cripple (Daniel Day-Lewis), make yourself ugly as fuck (Monster, Monster’s Ball), or star in a movie where Hollywood sucks it’s own dick (La La Land). Robbie appears to have hit two outta three with I, Tonya. She’s ugly as shit and (spoilers) somebody becomes a cripple in the movie. Here’s the trailer for said movie and here’s some pics of Margot Robbie at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards in case you forgot what she looks like in real life.