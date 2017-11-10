Louis CK Really Enjoys Masturbating

You’ve heard the rumors for years. Gawker and Jezebel has been trying to tell you for years. Women comedians have been trying to tell you for years. Louis CK‘s standup and shows have been trying to tell you for years. And yesterday, in an article in The New York Times, five women let us know that dude really likes masturbating in front of women who don’t want them to masturbate in front of them.

In 2002, a Chicago comedy duo, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, landed their big break: a chance to perform at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colo. When Louis C.K. invited them to hang out in his hotel room for a nightcap after their late-night show, they did not think twice. The bars were closed and they wanted to celebrate. He was a comedian they admired. The women would be together. His intentions seemed collegial. As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said. They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

We can just skip over the fact that Louis CK has to remove all his clothes in Aspen to jerk it to two women just standing there, but basically every story in this article is a version the exact same thing: a women/women are in a room with C.K. then he just whips his dick out and starts jerking off. What the hell is that about? Fucking weirdo. Like, if a woman wants to see your dick, she’ll ask to see your dick. If not, she doesn’t wanna see it. Anyway, HBO has already dropped him. Orchard, the distribution company for his new film is considering not even releasing it, and FX Networks might drop all his shit. This news probably doesn’t make him wanna jerk off, so that’s good news.