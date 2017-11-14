‘Justice League’ Had A Premiere

Bless their hearts. People who were involved in Justice League held a red carpet premiere in Hollywood last night. It’d be cool to know how good the movie is like we did a week before Wonder Woman came out, but Rotten Tomatoes is delaying the reveal of this movie’s score. Fun fact: Warner Bros owns Rotten Tomatoes. So I guess they’re not trying to self own themselves before the movie actually comes out. Anyway, Gal Gadot looked hot as hell. Amber Heard looked hot as hell kinda. Ray Fisher just looks happy to be there. Enjoy before DC fans attack critics on Twitter and tell you that you don’t understand Snyder’s vision.