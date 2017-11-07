Despite Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad, for some reason Warner Bros. and DC decided to make Justice League. Then they decided to drop it between Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ensuring it will make most of it’s money in China and from DC stans who go see it six times so they try to convince themselves it doesn’t suck. It will. I’m sorry this happened to you again. But the cast had a photocall over the weekend and they don’t look completely miserable, so here’s some pictures of them. As stated in the headline, it’s mostly pictures of Gal Gadot, because obviously she’s the best thing about the DCEU so far.