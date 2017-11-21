Jennifer Lawrence Said Her Nude Hack Was Like Getting ‘Gang-Banged’

Back in 2014, a lot of women’s iCloud’s were hacked and nude pics of them were dumped all over the Internet. During that time, we learned that hacking and releasing those were pretty damn shitty, and we also learned that Jennifer Lawrence really, really, really, likes taking naked pictures of herself and sending them to people. Dear lord, there’s was a lot. Yesterday, as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter‘s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast, Lawrence talked about it.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” she says. “I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

While we await her apology to porn stars after Twitter calls out her problematic language, can we talk about how dumb her last movie was? Did you see mother!? If you did, omg did you get it?! Man, it was very deep and not spelled completely out or written by a dude on a weeklong coke binge and thought it was subtle.