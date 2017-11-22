Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Split Up Already

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have called it quits, ET has exclusively learned from multiple sources. The former couple dated for roughly one year after working together on the 2017 film Mother!, directed by Aronofsky. A source says the breakup happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends. Another source tells ET the pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in LA on Nov. 11 and although the two were already broken up, they sat together and were friendly. It’s not awkward, the source adds.