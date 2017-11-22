Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Split Up Already
Sad news to report. Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have broken up. If an overrated 27-year-old actor from Kentucky and a pretentious 48-year-old Brooklyn hipster can’t stay together after making a shitty movie together that they thought was art, what hope do the rest of us have?
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have called it quits, ET has exclusively learned from multiple sources. The former couple dated for roughly one year after working together on the 2017 film Mother!, directed by Aronofsky. A source says the breakup happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends. Another source tells ET the pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in LA on Nov. 11 and although the two were already broken up, they sat together and were friendly. It’s not awkward, the source adds.
I could make a Mother! joke here, but these two already made it one, so I’ll leave it alone. Not sure what happened with them, but hopefully she was replaced with Emma Stone.