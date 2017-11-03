Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Got Married Last Month

Aquaman and Denise Huxtable got married in October. Sorry, ladies/gay dudes and dudes/lesbians who watched The Cosby Show and A Different World.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have officially tied the knot! While it was assumed that the Game of Thrones actor and Cosby Show alum previously married a decade ago, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple wed in early October in a very intimate celebration. Representatives for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Momoa and Bonet didn’t respond because they’re probably banging and don’t want you all up in their business. Or they could be watching a movie something who knows. Anyway, yeah they’re married. Sweet.