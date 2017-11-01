Heidi Klum’s 2017 Halloween Party Was Ok

Halloween was last night, so that means every site like this has their annual Heidi Klum post. Halloween is Heidi Klum’s Christmas and New Year and whatever else, so she takes it pretty seriously. Here she is as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. This is disturbingly problematic. Michael Jackson was black when he turned into that werewolf. Heidi Klum is white. She is unable to understand the experiences of black men who turn into werewolves. And has Heidi Klum sat down and did her research about how werewolves have been consistently persecuted throughout history? Shame on her.