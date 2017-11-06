Richard Dreyfuss’ Son Says Kevin Spacey Groped Him In 2008

After Anthony Rapp confirmed what the actual worst kept secret in Hollywood was, lots of other dudes have come out to say Kevin Spacey is a creepy weirdo who likes to grab dicks and sexual harass men. This weekend, Richard Dreyfuss‘ son, Harry Dreyfuss, claims Spacey groped him when he was 18 while in the same room as his father. His father, Richard Dreyfuss, is best known for convincing a town they had a shark problem.

In an essay written for Buzzfeed, Harry Dreyfuss came forward with his story. It opened like almost every Stephen King work.

When I was an 18-year-old senior in high school, Kevin Spacey groped me.

The rest reads like a horrific party scene in a realistic YA novel.

Once again Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg. He’d snuck in. At this point I didn’t think there was anything I could do short of alerting my dad to what was happening. But I didn’t want to start a feud between them. I didn’t want the play to be threatened. This job really mattered to my dad, and Kevin was his boss. And besides, I thought, He isn’t really doing anything wrong… And then he did. Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage. I was trying to warn him without alerting my dad, who still had his eyes glued to the page. I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d want to work with this man. Kevin had no reaction and kept his hand there. My eyes went back to the script and I kept reading.

