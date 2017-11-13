Gal Gadot Won’t Do Another ‘Wonder Woman’ Until Brett Ratner Is Gone

Gal Gadot probably read that Warner Bros. isn’t lifting the critics’ review embargo on Justice League until 16 hours (at 2:50am) before it hits theaters, so she’s probably trying anything not to be associated with this shit anymore. One of the best reasons so far is that Brett Ratner, noted douchebag and sexual harasser, help produce Wonder Woman. Gadot is not about that life.

A Hollywood source tells Page Six that Gadot — who last month backed out of a dinner honoring Ratner, where she was due to present him with an award — is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and doesn’t want her hit “Wonder Woman” franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.

Man, Gal Gadot or Brett Ratner? That’s a tough one. I assume every exec at Warner Bros. has taken a turn drop kicking Ratner out of a fourth floor window until his spine is dust.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.” The source added of Israeli-born Gadot, “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

What’s weird here is that Ratner is only on board because he has a deal with Warner Bros., but more importantly, he and Patty Jenkins are like best friends. Or were best friends. Pretty sure they aren’t friends anymore. But in conclusion, Gal Gadot basically pulled her dick out in the only acceptable way one should pull their dick out, and is forcing a studio to choose the star of their best reviewed superhero movie in 10 years or Brett Ratner. Turns out superheroes don’t need capes. Also, the CGI on Cyborg looks really dumb.