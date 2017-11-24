Emily Ratajkowski Is For Regret Day

Hey, friends. I hope everyone had a chill Thanksgiving and didn’t ruin everybody’s time by talking politics like some kind of idiot with a printed off topic list you found on Twitter. Nobody wanted to hear how you’ve been radicalized. America is pretty racist. Telling your racist uncle that won’t change that. Shut up and eat. I’m still in sweatpants as I write this, and probably won’t be able to eat food again until Tuesday, but I’ll make exceptions depending on what you mean by “eat”. Enter Emily Ratajkowski. She spent Thanksgiving on some kind of island in a bikini and took a lot of pictures like she usually does. But yes, going back to what I was saying about eating I would put the gravy I have in the tupperware on this.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:13pm PST