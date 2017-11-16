Charles Manson Is Gonna Die Soon

Charles Manson is 83 and has lived about 46 years longer than he should have, so this is great news. Per LA Times:

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that mass murderer Charles Manson is back in a Bakersfield hospital, though the severity of his condition is unclear. Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Smallwood confirms that Manson is at a local hospital but could not say more. Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, declined to comment, citing federal and state medical privacy laws that preclude the agency “from commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody.” Waters did confirm, however, that Manson is alive. TMZ, as usual, gets more to the point. We’re told the 83-year-old Manson, who lays still covered in blankets, looks ashen. Our sources say Manson’s health has been steadily deteriorating and, as it was put to us, “It’s just a matter of time.” Man, I’m brown and it’s November, so I am also ashen. Didn’t know we had that in common. Gonna stop now to put on some lotion.

