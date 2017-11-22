Bill Clinton Tried To Bang Anna Nicole Smith

With all the sexual assault allegations being handed out recently, it’s now time to throw Bill Clinton‘s name out there again since he no longer serves any political purpose after his wife dug up his corpse for her failed 2016 run. Like this article (lol). I’ll guess we’ll have to wait until Al Franken and John Conyers retire before they can have their “reckoning”. Say what you will about the GOP and their support of Roy Moore, but at least they’re honest about it. Democrats might be wise to do the same, but of course, they won’t. Anyway, if you haven’t heard, Bill Clinton likes to stick his dick in everything that moves and he isn’t super picky. Take it away Death And Taxes:

Writer-director-producer David Zucker sat down with Gilbert Gottfried and Frank Santopadre for an episode of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast” that was released Monday. At the one hour and five minute mark, Zucker discusses a conversation he had with Bill Clinton, who was president at the time Zucker premiered “Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult” at the White House in 1993 because “Bill was a fan of the ‘Naked Guns.’” Zucker told Gottfried and Santopadre about the then-president’s acute interest in one of the film’s stars, the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Bill Clinton then proceeded to be super subtle and not weird at all.

Zucker then told the story about how Clinton cornered him before the screening to inquire about Smith. “She’s the Guess Jeans girl, right?” Zucker said Clinton asked. Zucker confirmed as much, and the president implied he had masturbated to her photo while aboard Air Force One after his aides placed her photo in his room. “They put her fold-out in my stateroom, inside of the door,” the “Airplane!” director said Clinton told him. “I’ve got that glued on smile…and it was years later that I realized that he wanted me to set them up,” Zucker continued. “And I’m such a dope, I could have double-dated with the president.”

I mean, if you’re the President and you can bang 1993 Anna Nicole Smith, go for it. JFK passed around Marilyn Monroe to his friends like a cum sock, but he still got us to the moon and got us out of nuclear war with Russia, so it all depends on what issues are most important to you.

1993 for reference: