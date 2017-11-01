Bella Thorne’s New Movie Made $742

I remember seeing trailers for Amityville: The Awakening in 2014, so I have no idea what the hell happened to make it finally get a release date in 2017. Anyway, it sucks and made no money.

The Weinstein Company’s “Amityville: The Awakening” grossed a minuscule $742 total at 10 locations on Saturday, two weeks after the haunted house sequel began streaming for free on Google Play. Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, and Cameron Monaghan star in “Amityville: The Awakening,” which was directed by Franck Khalfoun from his own script. It’s produced by TWC’s Dimension and Blumhouse.

The Bella Thorne in this trailer doesn’t look like the Bella Thorne we know today, and this is a Weinstein thing, so feel free to draw your own conclusions. This probably isn’t the big break she was looking for I feel.