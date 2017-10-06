Tyrese Hates The Rock Again
Even though they’ve made eight of these Fast & Furious motherfuckers, Tyrese Gibson is mad at Dwayne Johnson that he has to wait a year to be in another movie.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown – They offered but YOU didn’t have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!
Then Vin Diesel jumped in. Look, I’m going to admit something I thought I’d never have to admit to anyone. I’ve seen all the Fast & Furious movies. Fast Five is the best one. You know, the first one to have Dwayne Johnson in it. I’m sorry Tyrese can’t get cast in anything else while Johnson is cast in every movie ever made, but Tyrese sounds like a bitter ex-girlfriend. Nothing quite says “brotherhood” like an unhinged Instagram post that contains words in caps lock. Tyrese is basically talking himself being #MadOnline. In the meantime, The Rock is posting inspirational quotes under working pics and pics fro the 45 movies he’s currently filming. Chill, Tyrese.