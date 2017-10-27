Stop me if you’ve heard this one. Taylor Swift writes a song where she projects her fantasies onto an unnamed man and warns him that if that if he doesn’t reciprocate, he’s in for a bunch of crazy. If he texts her back, she’ll love him forever. The song titles are really interchangeable, but this time it’s for “…Ready For It?“. I guess she saw Ghost In The Shell and Blade Runner 2049 recently. And Westworld. This is dark Taylor Swift or whatever. Shout out to her legs though. Still would, God help me.