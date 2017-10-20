Taylor Swift Dropped ‘Gorgeous’

Taylor Swift dropped the third single off her album Reputation at midnight. It’s called “Gorgeous“. You’re gonna be blown away by this, but it’s Swift’s 47,953th song about a man. But which type of Taylor Swift Song About A Man is it you might ask? Is it the Man Who Is Completely Idealized But Bad For Her? Is it the Man Who Can’t Handle Her? Is it the Man Who Ruined Her Life? Is it the Man Who Said Something Nice To Her Once Then She Thought They Were Dating But He Didn’t Know And He’s Horrible For That? I think that mostly covers the Taylor Swift Song About A Man template. I’ll let let you decide.

Anyway, here’s some of the lyrics: “Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats, alone, unless you wanna come along.” I wouldn’t do it, man. Tell your people to stay away. Stay away now, don’t…don’t come in here. Whatever you hear, stay away! John Doe has the upper hand!