Stranger Things is more 80s movie nostalgia than 80’s nostalgia, and now it’s blatantly shown in the new poster. But goddamn if it isn’t fantastic. Stranger Things 2 drops on October 27, and I plan to kill it all in one day. Also, DC and everybody else (but especially DC) needs to hire whoever made this trailer to do all their trailers. At least DC could release something that’s good.