Selena Gomez released the cover art for her new single “Wolves” yesterday, and I’m not sure if Marshmello tried to untag himself from this or not, because this is a damn mess. This looks like something her relatives would airbrush on the side of a stolen Camaro.

I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been crying with the wolves. 10.25. pic.twitter.com/ZN9vZTcPnZ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2017

Apparently Selena designed this herself, and this is what happens when you tell hot chicks they’re talented. Then they truly believe they’re talented in everything. Check Instagram. Your #WCW painted a dog in watercolors and is trying to sell it for $850.