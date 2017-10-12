Rose McGowan’s Twitter Got Suspended

Rose McGowan has been calling out everyone on Twitter about this whole Harvey Weinstein using Hollywood as his own indentured escort service thing, then early this morning her Twitter account got suspended.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

I’m pretty sure this isn’t a targeted effort by “POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK”, but a targeted effort by Twitter trolls flagging all her shit until Twitter’s auto-suspension thing kicks in because Twitter is a hellish cesspool of the worst of humanity (*Trump voice* on both sides). Regardless, it’s dumb, and Twitter looks like Hillary Clinton here where everything they do looks like a conspiracy theory because they don’t understand optics. Anyway, #FreeRose. I need to know more about this Harvey Weinstein thing and she seems like the only one in Hollywood who is pulling receipts.