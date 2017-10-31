Rose McGowan Got Warrants

Rose McGowan, actor and sexual assault crusader, has warrant out on her for felony possession. Well, that’s interesting timing, huh? Per Page Six:

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1 Police say they’ve attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

