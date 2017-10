I only know who Natalie Alyn Lind is because she’s in Atlanta doing The Gifted and two of my friends are also on the show and Lind shows up on their Instagram a lot. I’ve seen an episode of The Gifted. It’s okay. Anyway, Lind showed up at the FOX Fall Party. She’s 18, but looks like a 14-year-old with a bunch of makeup on. That’s all I got. Have a blessed day.