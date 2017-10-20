A Model Accused David Blaine Of Rape

I was gonna type “former model”, but that would’ve left the word “model” on a line by itself. Peet peeve of mine. Anyway, it’s 2017, so we’ll all know whatever dude who has done the raping. This time it’s David Blaine and the victim is former model Natasha Prince, who claims Blaine “raped her at a private home in London’s Chelsea neighborhood in the summer of 2004.”

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Obviously, nobody accused of rape says, “Oh yeah, that was me. My bad.”

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement said. (“This would include Natasha Prince,” Singer said in an additional statement.) “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Hopefully David Blaine doesn’t convince Scotland Yard this was some kind of elaborate magic trick. If not, he might have to jump in the ocean and see if he can break his whole holding his breath underwater record thing.