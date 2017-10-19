McKayla Maroney Says The U.S. Team Doctor Molested Her From Day 1
Inspired by the women who came out horrific Harvey Weinstein stories, McKayla Maroney came out with a horrific story about Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the U.S. Women’s National Gymnastic Team. And holy shit.
#MeToopic.twitter.com/lYXaDTuOsS
— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) October 18, 2017
Larry Nassar was arrested in 2016 for child pornography. The dude was sick. Obviously, I don’t have any jokes here other than I hope people are thoroughly massaging him in prison until he bleeds and hangs himself. Standard stuff.