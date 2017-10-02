A Stage Prop Fell On Marilyn Manson

As much as Marilyn Manson has done for Satan, it’s sad to see the devil forsake him like this smh.

A statement from the singer’s rep says, “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.” A source close to the situation told Variety shortly after the incident that Manson “should be fine,” but that was not an official comment. The band was about 45 minutes into their set and was performing their cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” At the center of the stage was a podium, framed by two giant fake pistols, which Manson began to climb. The podium wobbled dramatically, Manson fell backward and then the prop fell upon him — the band kept playing for several moments until they noticed the singer was not getting up. Both the house and stage lights remained down for several minutes; roadies placed a dropcloth over the podium. Eventually the house lights came up and an announcer said that “due to injury,” the show was over.

Manson has already cancelled tour dates, and I guess he’s recovering. I’m not sure. I haven’t looked that up. But if a big gun falling on a white 48-year-old white dude isn’t the real symbol of America, I don’t know what is. Maybe if the big gun was made out of cheese fries.