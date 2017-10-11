In a now deleted Instagram story (but nothing is ever deleted on the Internet), Lindsay Lohan came to the defense of Harvey Weinstein because she really wants to be cast in something regardless of the person casting her would ask her to watch him jerk off in a flower pot. I don’t think this is what Lena Dunham wanted.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. Hi. I’m in Dubai. I’m home and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” Lohan said. In a second clip, she added, “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband. He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

By the way, Georgia is Weinstein’s wife. Who just left him. Anyway, nice accent, Lindsay. Weinstein never tried anything with her, so by Lohan logic that means he never tried anything with anybody else. I’m sure there are adults who have fond memories of spending time with Michael Jackson as a child, but that doesn’t really change anything. Good for you, Steven.