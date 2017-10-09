‘Justice League’ Has A New Trailer. LOL.

After the last trailer, I thought DC would just hope we’d forget it and decide to never speak of it again then say the movie got lost or something, but a new Justice League trailer dropped this weekend. They’ve finally gone full on Joel Schumacher. At least Suicide Squad tricked us into thinking it would be a good movie by having badass trailers. I didn’t even have the strength to yawn after this. If you’re into CGI that doesn’t look finished, A LIGHTER TONE, lots of smiling, and DC shitting on David Bowie’s grave, you’re gonna love this piece of shit.

Here’s Gal Gadot last weekend doing and not doing SNL: