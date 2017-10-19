‘Justice League’ Has A New Poster

We have a little less than a month before Justice League is hits theaters because they’d rather drop it on a random day in November than compete with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. I hope this CGI dumpster fire makes it’s budget back before December 15. You already know it’s gonna be a damn mess, because as we’ve seen with the other three DCEU movies, they have no idea what they’re doing. Just take the poster. This will be the first live-action movie of the Justice League ever and Superman isn’t even on the poster. Fucking superman. But Black Terminator is. And Batman looks like a dude at Comic Con. It looks like the studio saw the final cut then decided to cut off the marketing budget. Hopefully Superman really is dead so he won’t have to be involved in this.