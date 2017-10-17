Jennifer Lawrence Said A Producer Put Her In A “Nude Lineup”

Now that everybody is telling their sexual harassment/assault stories, everybody is telling their sexual harassment/assault stories. Yesterday, it was Jennifer Lawrence speaking at the Elle Women in Hollywood event (via Page Six).

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” the Oscar winner said at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday. “[It was] sort of crazy. One girl before me had already been fired for not losing enough weight fast enough. During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only paste-ons covering our privates.” “After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet,” Lawrence, 27, added with a chuckle. “I can laugh now, it’s OK.”

Well, that’s awful. At least the director of the project was their for some words of encouragement oh wait no he wasn’t.

“He asked me to star in a porno as the character,” she revealed, “among many other things that are too inappropriate to repeat here in this dress.” She added, “He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was ‘perfectly f—kable.’”

And why didn’t Lawrence say anything?

“I was trapped, and I can see that now. I didn’t want to be a whistleblower, I didn’t want these embarrassing stories talked about in a magazine, I just wanted a career … In all of the sadness, I think it’s been oddly unifying. It’s so fundamental to the female experience to be mistreated and to feel ashamed of it.”

And here lies the inherent problem with Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general (politics in included in "entertainment industry"). All of this is purely transactional. Women will agree to this kinda shit – even if it isn't actually consensual – to realize their dreams. When you're expected and understand that you have to go along with this to achieve those dreams, eventually sexual assault is on the table. And you'll be expected to go along with that as well.