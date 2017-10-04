Jared Leto Is Playing Hugh Hefner

If your skin hasn’t crawled in a while, Brett Ratner is making a Hugh Hefner movie. We already know what that means. If you thought it would be unrealistic, congrats, Jared Leto is playing Hefner.

Jared Leto will soon be donning the iconic silk pajamas and smoking jacket of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died Sept. 27 at age 91, for an upcoming biopic from Brett Ratner. “Jared is an old friend,” says Ratner, who will direct the film. “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

So, this movie will basically be just titties in slow mo and Jared Leto in a robe walking around the slo mo titties. My over under on the Rotten Tomatoes score is 34%. Fans of Batman v Superman should love it.